Talks at preliminary stage: HDK on BJP, JD(S) alliance

A day after B S Yediyurappa confirmed that the BJP and the JD(S) would enter into an alliance for the 2024 LS polls, the latter's legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday reacted cautiously, saying that his party’s talks are still at a preliminary stage.
In his first comments on the BJP-JD(S) truck, Kumaraswamy said nothing has been discussed so far on sharing seats.
“There’s still time. Several things are yet to be discussed. It’s not just give-and-take. Respect and trust are important,” Kumaraswamy said, indicating that the JD(S) is likely to bargain for a good deal.
Asked if he is hopeful about the alliance, he said: “In the interest of the state, some decisions will be made, especially when such a bad government is there. Let’s wait for some more time.”
The JD(S) has convened a state-level meeting of party workers and leaders at Palace Grounds on Sunday. "The opinion of party workers will be taken," Kumaraswamy said.
"I've seen media reports that the JD(S) is adamant on Mandya...and questions being raised on what will happen to the MP there, in Tumkur and Kolar seats...this (seat-sharing) has not been discussed," Kumaraswamy said.
According to Kumaraswamy, the 112-day-old Congress government is already facing anti-incumbency. "This is the opinion of senior officers who are responsible for implementing government programmes. So, there's a feeling among people that (alliance with the BJP) is good," he said.
Kumaraswamy also slammed the Congress for attacking the JD(S) over its alliance talks with the BJP. "It is said that the food is stale and the dog is hungry. In 2018, what was stale and which dog was hungry?" he said, referring to the Congress offering to ally with the JD(S) back then.
Meanwhile, JD(S) state president CM Ibrahim said the alliance is "not that easy". Speaking to reporters, Ibrahim said the JD(S) will focus on keeping its identity intact. "We're are working on whatever is needed to strengthen our party," he said.