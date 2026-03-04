Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Allow Karnataka to raise height of Almatti dam, DK Shivakumar urges Centre

The Karnataka Cabinet, on September 16, 2025, decided to acquire 1.33 lakh acres of land in one phase and planned to allocate Rs 70,000 crore for land acquisition alone in three phases.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 02:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 02:02 IST
KarnatakaAlmatti Dam

Follow us on :

Follow Us