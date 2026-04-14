<p>Almatti (Bagalkot district): The Almatti hydroelectric project has generated a record 755.6 million units (MU) of power during 2025-26, the highest ever production since its inception in 2003-04.</p>.<p>A target of 510 MU power was set for the previous financial year. </p>.<p>Chandrashekhar Dore, the Superintending Engineer of Almatti unit, said that water was released to Narayanapura dam in April 2025 and monsoon began in May itself last year.</p>.Centre relaxes baseline data collection rule for Environment Impact Assessment reports.<p>“The officials of Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited have ensured efficient water managemnet leading to record power generation this time,” he said.</p>.<p>The hydel project has five units with installed capcity of 55 MW each and one unit of 15 MW. The first five units have stopped power generation as of now since water level in Almatti dam diminished. The 55-MW units have been shut down for annual maintenance and they are expected to be functional by June, Chandrashekhar said. </p>