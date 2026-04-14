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Almatti project generates record hydel power of 755 million units

A target of 510 MU power was set for the previous financial year.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 22:17 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 22:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBagalkotalmatti

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