Alumnus gifts car to teacher in gratitude in Karnataka's Hangal

<p>Hangal: In a heartwarming gesture of gratitude, Naveen Hoolihalli, a former student, gifted a car to Chandrashekhar Vastrad, headmaster of Kumareshwar High School in Hangal of Haveri district, acknowledging the teacher’s role in shaping his life.</p>.<p>The car was formally handed over to the teacher in the presence of Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swamiji of Hubballi’s Moorusavira Mutt, who praised the enduring teacher–student tradition.</p>.Karnataka HC directs school to offer reinstatement with accommodation to teacher disabled while saving student.<p>“Repaying the debt owed to a teacher is a noble act. The values demonstrated by the youth are an inspiration to others,” the seer said.</p>.<p>Navin was accompanied by his mother Bhagyalakshmamma and wife Nayana when he was handing over the car to the teacher.</p>.<p>Hailing from a rural background, Navin lost his father at a young age. His mother, struggling with poverty, found it difficult to support his education. At that crucial stage, Chandrashekhar Vastrad helped Navin to complete his education. He provided him shelter in his home, enrolled him in school and ensured he received an education.</p>.<p>Under the guidance and support of his teacher, Navin completed his studies and is now employed with a company in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>As a mark of gratitude to the mentor who helped transform his life, Navin decided to present a car to Vastrad on the occasion of his retirement, making the gesture a memorable tribute to the bond between a teacher and his student.</p>