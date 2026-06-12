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Homeindiakarnataka

Alumnus gifts car to teacher in gratitude in Karnataka's Hangal

The car was formally handed over to the teacher in the presence of Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swamiji of Hubballi’s Moorusavira Mutt.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 00:25 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 00:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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