Ambergris worth Rs 90 lakh seized in Mangaluru, 3 arrested

Last Updated 11 September 2023, 18:12 IST

The  City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested three youths for allegedly possessing ambergris (whale vomit) at Panambur beach on Monday.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarwal said the police seized 900 gm of ambergris worth Rs 90 lakh. Jayakara (39) from Saligrama (Udupi).  Aditya (25) from Sagar (Shivamogga) and Lohit Kumar Gurappanavar (39) from Shiggaon (Haveri) are the arrested.

Acting on credible information, the CCB sleuths conducted the raid. Ambergris is a rare wildlife product that is highly valued in the international market, said the Commissioner.

(Published 11 September 2023, 18:12 IST)
India NewsKarnatakaCrimeMangaluru

