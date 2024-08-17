Amended law to protect doctors, para medical staff awaiting governor's assent: Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: Minister for Health and Family Welfare who is also District in Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that an amendment has been made to the law to provide protection for doctors, nurses, and medical staff, and it is awaiting the Governor's assent.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru on Saturday, he mentioned that the incident of sexual assault involving a medical student in Kolkata has caused concern and panic among all. Doctors and other staff work throughout the night. Female staff also work through the night.

“We have amended law related to the protection of doctors. As per the amendment, none should abuse, insult doctors, nurses, and staff. Even making videos against doctors and staff and posting them on social media will be considered a crime under this law. Ensuring safety is also the responsibility of those running the hospital and we also have a responsibility,” he said.