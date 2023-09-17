Amid alliance moves, BJP leaders warm up to H D Kumaraswamy

BJP leaders have started warming up to former JD(S) Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy ever since both the parties began formalising their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
After it was made public that the BJP and JD(S) are having alliance talks, saffron party leaders like former minister Dr K Sudhakar, senior leader K S Eshwarappa, MLAs B Y Vijayendra, Yashpal Suvarna and Munirathna and MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary have met Kumaraswamy. Some BJP leaders have reached out to Kumaraswamy over phone.
While they say their meetings were just courtesy calls, sources in both parties say that some of them held talks with Kumaraswamy to lobby for Lok Sabha tickets.
Sudhakar, who lost the Assembly election from Chikballapur, is said to be keen on testing his luck in the Lok Sabha election next year. Even Eshwarappa, who has announced political retirement, is hoping to get the Haveri Lok Sabha ticket for his son.
“The BJP top brass is not giving importance to the state leadership after the party’s huge defeat in the Assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in touch with JD(S) leaders H D Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy. This has forced some state BJP leaders to reach out to Kumaraswamy,” one source said.
Notably, some BJP lawmakers in touch with Kumaraswamy want the former chief minister to consider becoming the designated Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.
“The BJP top brass isn’t decisive on appointing a party president and the Leader of the Opposition,” the source pointed out.
One opinion among a section of BJP lawmakers is that Kumaraswamy can be elected as the Leader of the Opposition now that the alliance has been confirmed.
When contacted, Poojary and Eshwarappa denied discussing politics with Kumaraswamy. “As I was in Shivamogga when Kumaraswamy was hospitalised, I couldn’t visit him. Recently, when I came to Bengaluru, I visited him to check up on his health. Nothing political was discussed at that meeting,” Eshwarappa said. Poojary said, “I visited Kumaraswamy to inquire about his health following his recent hospitalisation.”
