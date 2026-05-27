<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, who has been asked by the Congress high command to step down, is set to hold a breakfast meeting with his Cabinet colleagues, including his deputy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>, at his official residence in Bengaluru at 9 am on Thursday.</p><p>The urgency of the situation was highlighted by a last-minute change to Shivakumar's tour plan. Shivakumar, who has emerged as the front-runner to succeed Siddaramaiah, was initially scheduled to return to Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon, but he revised his tour plan to leave Delhi early Thursday morning to attend the breakfast meeting.</p>.<p>Speculation is mounting that Siddaramaiah will announce his resignation from the Chief Minister's post in a couple of days to clear the path for Shivakumar.</p>.D K Shivakumar emerges as front-runner to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister.<p>The development after the Congress high command held a crucial meeting with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss Karnataka leadership issue.</p><p>Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah is scheduled to participate in multiple programmes in Bengaluru on Wednesday, including events commemorating the 62nd death anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.</p><p>According to the official programme schedule, Siddaramaiah will attend a Nehru remembrance programme at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bengaluru at 10.30 am, followed by another tribute event at 11 am in front of the Vidhana Soudha.</p><p>Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala is heading to Bengaluru to oversee a smooth transition of power. A Congress Legislature Party meeting is likely to be held on Friday to formally elect the new leader.</p><p>Supporters of Shivakumar have been insisting on his elevation in line with a reported power-sharing agreement with Siddaramaiah when the party won the 2023 Assembly elections.</p><p>The leadership tussle within the ruling party intensified amid speculation about a possible change of Chief Minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, 2025.</p>