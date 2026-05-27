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Homeindiakarnataka

Amid CM change buzz, Siddaramaiah to host D K Shivakumar for breakfast tomorrow

Speculation is mounting that Siddaramaiah will announce his resignation from the Chief Minister's post in a couple of days.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 04:20 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 04:20 IST
Karnataka NewsCongress D K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahIndia Poltics

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