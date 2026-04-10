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Amid competition, Karnataka fast-tracks business approvals

Karnataka, which positions itself as an investor-friendly state, fared poorly against Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on some indices for ease of doing business, especially approvals.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 23:15 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 23:15 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsM B Patil

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