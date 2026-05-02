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Amid confusion, counting of postal ballots in Sringeri assembly constituency remains incomplete

In the 2023 election, TD Rajegowda had won by 201 votes. Out of 1,822 postal ballots, 279 votes had been rejected.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 16:33 IST
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MLA T D Rajegowda celebrated with the Congress workers on Saturday noon.

MLA T D Rajegowda celebrated with the Congress workers on Saturday noon. 

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 02 May 2026, 16:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsPostal ballotSringeri

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