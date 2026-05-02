<p>Chikkamagaluru: Allegations of tampering with ballot boxes, followed by celebrations, then a halt in counting, and protests by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>—amid such confusion throughout the day, the counting of postal ballots in the Sringeri Assembly constituency remained unresolved till late night on Saturday. </p><p>In the 2023 election, TD Rajegowda had won by 201 votes. Out of 1,822 postal ballots, 279 votes had been rejected. </p><p>Challenging this, BJP’s defeated candidate DN Jeevaraj approached the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka%20high%20court">Karnataka High Court</a>, which ordered a recount. Accordingly, the strong room was opened at 7 am. </p>.Sringeri assembly segment: HC directs recounting of 270 rejected postal ballots.<p>It was alleged that 20 boxes inside were neither locked nor sealed. MLA TD Rajegowda and his supporting agents raised objections to it. </p><p>They questioned how ballots in unsealed boxes could be trusted, arguing that tampering was possible. They insisted that counting should not proceed and demanded that the matter be taken to court and resumed only after fresh orders. Officials explained that counting had to proceed as per court orders and urged them to allow it. Rajegowda and his agent Sudheer Kumar Murolli recorded their objections in the proceedings.</p><p>Later, the boxes were moved to the counting centre at IDSG College. Counting began in the presence of candidates and agents. Sudheer Kumar Murolli represented Rajegowda at the centre, so Rajegowda came out. BJP’s defeated candidate D N Jeevaraj and JD(S) candidate Sudhakar Shetty were present at the counting centre. </p><p>JD(S) candidate Sudhakar Shetty came out around 3 pm. Speaking to the media, he said, “About 70 per cent of the rejected votes have been verified. So far, no rejected ballot has been declared valid. As per the 2023 election results, TD Rajegowda had won by 201 votes. Today’s recount will not change the result.”</p>.<p>He added, “It was stated that there were 279 rejected votes, but only 267 have been found. Action must be taken against officials who recorded incorrect figures.”</p><p>As the news spread, Congress workers gathered near the counting centre burst crackers and celebrated. </p>. <p>Meanwhile, the counting process continued. Out of the 267 rejected ballots, eight were declared valid. Officials began the process of adding them to the 1,540 votes that had already been counted as valid in the 2023 results.</p><p>During the counting of the first 350 votes, 50 ballots were found marked for both TD Rajegowda and DN Jeevaraj. It was found that there were two bundles of 25 such ballots each. Rajegowda, who was seated at the media centre, immediately rushed to the counting centre.</p><p>Sources said Rajegowda strongly objected, arguing that if ballots that were considered valid during the 2023 counting now have marks for both candidates, it indicates tampering. He insisted that he would not allow the counting to proceed.</p><p>Meanwhile, BJP workers gathered in front of the counting centre and staged a protest, alleging that Rajegowda was obstructing the counting process and demanding that he be sent out so counting could continue. On the other hand, Congress workers also assembled and raised slogans against the BJP. </p>