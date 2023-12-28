Amid Covid scare, delayed admissions a concern in K'Taka

Bengaluru: Delayed admissions of Covid patients have become a cause of concern for officials in the state health department.
According to data available, at least four of the nine Covid deaths over the last fortnight have happened within one or two days of admission to hospitals, indicating that patients are showing up at hospitals at the last minute, the officials said.
For instance, a 53-year-old patient from Mysuru passed away on the very day he was admitted to a government facility. "In the very few deaths we have seen, when we compare the date of admission and date of death, the gap is less. Late admissions could be fatal for patients," Randeep D, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, told DH.
Considering the situation, the department has advised government doctors to persuade those at risk to get admitted. Since the government has made seven-day home isolation mandatory for all Covid patients, government doctors will visit every patient under home isolation, and based on the condition of the patient, the doctors will advise them to get admitted. "Based on the condition of the patient and the risk factors involved, the doctors will take a call and persuade them to get admitted. It is especially important in cases of the elderly, immunosuppressed patients and those with comorbidities," Randeep added.
Timely admissions are crucial in bringing down the mortality rate, the officials said. While similar trends were noticed during the first and second wave of the pandemic, doctors opined that it might be too early to determine if there was reluctance among patients. The death audit will provide more details, experts said.
"In the previous waves, there was fear and stigma attached to admission. However, we have not observed that much. It is a little too early. It is for this reason that the state has decided to conduct a death audit which will throw light on the cause of deaths," said Dr Rajath Athreya, a member of the Covid Technical Advisory Committee.
However, Dr Athreya stressed that all Covid patients with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney diseases, heart diseases, respiratory problems and liver diseases should consult a doctor before they decide to remain in home isolation. "The condition of individuals vary. They should consult the doctor and then take a call," he said.