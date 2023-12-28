Amid Covid scare, delayed admissions a concern in K'Taka

Considering the situation, the department has advised government doctors to persuade those at risk to get admitted. Since the government has made seven-day home isolation mandatory for all Covid patients, government doctors will visit every patient under home isolation, and based on the condition of the patient, the doctors will advise them to get admitted. "Based on the condition of the patient and the risk factors involved, the doctors will take a call and persuade them to get admitted. It is especially important in cases of the elderly, immunosuppressed patients and those with comorbidities," Randeep added.