Amid JN.1 scare, health dept confirms one Covid positive person died in Bengaluru

The Karnataka state health department on Wednesday said that one person who tested positive for Covid passed away five days ago in the city.

Addressing the press on Wednesday (December 20), the state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that a 64-year-old man from Chamrajpet, whose name was not revealed by the department, was admitted to Mallige Hospital on December 14 and passed away the next day.

“He had hypertension, lung disease, bronchial asthma, pulmonary tuberculosis. He had a heart failure and went into a cardiogenic shock. He also had pneumonia and was positive for Covid,” he said.

Rao added that the department hasn't been able to confirm if it was due to the JN.1 variant.

The minister assured that there is no reason to panic about the new subvariant that has been detected in the country, but one must be alert.