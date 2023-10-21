Amid rumblings, DKS asks Cong MLAs to shut up

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, issued a gag order on all Congress MLAs, asking them not to speak publicly on internal party matters.

The diktat came after several days of rumblings and rabble-rousing, starting from Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi's claim of having his own group of "like-minded" MLAs to Government Chief Whip Ashok Pattan's statement on a midterm Cabinet reshuffle.

"No MLA should speak to the press on party matters, numbers, power-sharing, about who is supporting whom. There's the CM and me to speak... all 136 MLAs are one," Shivakumar said.

The final trigger for Shivakumar was Channagiri Congress MLA Basavaraju Shivaganga, whose statement indicated that the party was headed towards a factional show of strength. "There are 70 young, first-time MLAs who are strongly supporting Shivakumar," the MLA said.

On Pattan's assertion that a Cabinet reshuffle will happen after the Lok Sabha polls, Shivakumar said, "I don't want to comment. Some things discussed within the party are not for public disclosure. For now, I don't have such information."

Amid all the rumblings, party insiders are closely following the developments centred around Satish Jarkiholi.