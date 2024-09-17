Amid speculation, DK Shivakumar remains tightlipped over meeting Rahul Gandhi in US

Before heading to the US, Shivakumar had denied reports that he would meet Vice-President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee and former President Barack Obama. But Shivakumar attended an election rally, believed to be Harris’ at Charlotte, about which he tweeted: “It was an incredibly unique experience seeing democracy in action, with lots to learn from!”

Speaking in Kalaburagi, Shivakumar said “there is a lot to learn” from the US in terms of electoral practices and enthusiasm among youth. “It was purely a family visit. I didn’t meet any dignitaries, including Kamala Harris. Incidentally, there was a political rally close by and I happened to witness it," he said.

‘Vokkaliga leaders must speak up’

Shivakumar said Vokkaliga leaders and seers should speak out against BJP MLA Munirathna's purported casteist rants.

"There are big leaders in the community...they must speak up. BJP leaders must speak up, too. They need to call a spade a spade,” Shivakumar said, adding that he did not have much information about Munirathna’s arrest.