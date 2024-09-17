Amid speculation, DK Shivakumar remains tightlipped over meeting Rahul Gandhi in US

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who returned from his 8-day US trip on Tuesday, refused to comment on speculation surrounding his meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Washington.
“Do I need anybody’s permission to meet my party leader?” Shivakumar said, speaking to reporters about his meeting with Rahul Gandhi.
Asked about speculation that he discussed with Rahul the possibility of replacing Siddaramaiah as the chief minister, Shivakumar said: “Should I reveal what we discussed? He’s our leader. What I speak with my leader, my brother, my sister, my wife and family members...should I make it public?”
Shivakumar’s meeting with Rahul at Washington on September 10 led to speculation in Congress circles. That he planned his US visit coinciding with Rahul's schedule was noticed. Apparently, he even stayed in the same hotel where Rahul had a room.
Before heading to the US, Shivakumar had denied reports that he would meet Vice-President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee and former President Barack Obama. But Shivakumar attended an election rally, believed to be Harris’ at Charlotte, about which he tweeted: “It was an incredibly unique experience seeing democracy in action, with lots to learn from!”
Speaking in Kalaburagi, Shivakumar said “there is a lot to learn” from the US in terms of electoral practices and enthusiasm among youth. “It was purely a family visit. I didn’t meet any dignitaries, including Kamala Harris. Incidentally, there was a political rally close by and I happened to witness it," he said.
‘Vokkaliga leaders must speak up’
Shivakumar said Vokkaliga leaders and seers should speak out against BJP MLA Munirathna's purported casteist rants.
"There are big leaders in the community...they must speak up. BJP leaders must speak up, too. They need to call a spade a spade,” Shivakumar said, adding that he did not have much information about Munirathna’s arrest.
Published 17 September 2024, 14:14 IST