Amit Shah to hold meeting on release of Karnataka drought relief funds on Dec 23, says CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a high-level committee led by Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to hold a meeting regarding the release of drought relief funds to the state on Saturday.

He was addressing the media at Mysuru Airport on Friday.

"We have explained the situation to PM Modi. We held discussions on Mahadayi, Upper Bhadra and Mekedatu projects and have also requested to increase number of 'man-days' under MGNREGA to 150 days. He listened to all the concerns and gave a positive response. He has assured that he’ll talk to the concerned officials regarding these matters," he said.

On the suspension of over 140 MPs during the Winter Session of the Parliament, he said, “Not giving opportunity to opposition party leaders to speak and passing bills without them is a murder of democracy. People's mandate in democracy cannot be snatched away, not even by Lok Sabha Speaker. This has happened for the first time. They did not respect democracy and the sentiments of people. People have accepted democracy. They won't tolerate anything against the constitution or democracy.”

Regarding Covid-19 situation, the CM said that there is no need to fear or panic but advised people to be cautious. “People, especially those with comorbidities, should wear masks in crowded places as per suggestion of Covid Technical Advisory Committee,” he said.

About having Mallikarjun Kharge as the PM face, he said, "We obey whatever I.N.D.I.A decides. Mamata Banerjee has suggested this but it is not finalised yet.”