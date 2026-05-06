<p>Belagavi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a programme on May 9 to celebrate former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s 50 years in political life. The event, organised by BSY Abhimanotsav Samiti, will be held at Chitradurga.</p>.<p>Samiti chairman and former MP Dr Prabhakar Kore told reporters on Tuesday that more than five lakh people were expected to attend, given Yediyurappa’s organisational skills and his pro-people and pro-farmer programmes.</p>.<p>Kore said that Yediyurappa worked for the upliftment of all classes during his 50 years in public life and was instrumental in forming the first BJP government in southern India. His efforts for north Karnataka won him admirers across the region.</p>.Karnataka | ‘Abhimanotsava’ to celebrate B S Yediyurappa's 50-year political journey on May 9.<p>The World Kannada conference was held in Belagavi, the winter session of the state legislature commenced there, and Suvarna Vidhana Soudha was constructed owing to his efforts. Successive governments have not been able to construct a legislators’ house after his tenure, Kore said.</p>.<p>Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol will preside over the programme. Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, H D Kumaraswamy, Shobha Karandlaje and V Somanna, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, MPs Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, opposition leaders R Ashoka and Chaluvadi Narayanswamy, and seers of all communities will be present at the event.</p>