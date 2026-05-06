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Amit Shah to inaugurate event marking B S Yediyurappa’s 50 years in politics   

Dr Prabhakar Kore told reporters that more than five lakh people were expected to attend.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 23:52 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 23:52 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPAmit ShahIndian PoliticsB S Yediyurappa

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