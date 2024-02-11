Amit Shah visits Mysuru ahead of Lok Sabha polls, to participate in various programmes

Mysuru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a day-long visit to Mysuru and will participate in various programmes on Sunday.
Shah's visit to Mysuru gains significance as the state gears up for the Lok Sabha elections.
He reached Mysuru in a special aircraft at around 2:40 am and was welcomed by the district administration, and BJP leaders.
BJP state President B Y Vijayendra, organising secretary B V Rajesh, MLA T S Srivatsa, former MLA S A Ramadass, Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra, Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Superintendent of Police Seema Latker and others were present. MP Pratap Simha was conspicuous by his absence.
Amit Shah will be visiting Chamundeshwari temple, atop Chamundi Hill, at 11 am and offer prayers. Later he will participate in the Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogigala Jatra Mahotsava at 12 noon. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy is also expected to participate. Public entry to the hill temple has been prohibited from 10 am to 11:30 am, as part of Amit Shah's visit.
Shah's participation in the Suttur fair is said to be an attempt to connect with the devotees and also with the Lingayat community.
He will then chair a core party meeting at Radisson Blu hotel and a meeting with the party leaders of Mysuru-Kodagu, Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts at 3 pm to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, the Congress has planned to stage a protest in the city against the Union government as part of its recent campaign 'our tax our right' in Mysuru.
Police have made elaborate security arrangements around the hotel and the route he will be traversing in the city.