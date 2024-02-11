Amit Shah visits Mysuru ahead of Lok Sabha polls, to participate in various programmes

Mysuru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a day-long visit to Mysuru and will participate in various programmes on Sunday.

Shah's visit to Mysuru gains significance as the state gears up for the Lok Sabha elections.

He reached Mysuru in a special aircraft at around 2:40 am and was welcomed by the district administration, and BJP leaders.

BJP state President B Y Vijayendra, organising secretary B V Rajesh, MLA T S Srivatsa, former MLA S A Ramadass, Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra, Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Superintendent of Police Seema Latker and others were present. MP Pratap Simha was conspicuous by his absence.