An art gallery restored: Wellington House comes alive in Mysuru

<p>Two years after it was closed down, the government art gallery at Wellington Bhavan in Mysuru is open for visitors again. The gallery is housed in one of the oldest surviving heritage structures of Mysuru district. Over 220 years old, the Wellington House is classified as a protected monument by the State Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage. (DAMH)</p>.<p>The space has been restored by the government at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. Five large and three small rooms on the first floor have been curated. Restoration efforts include developing and beautifying the sculpture garden at the premises and installing stone benches to sit back and enjoy a slice of history.</p>.<p>“The building, spread over one lakh sq m, which was in a dilapidated state, has been restored with the same materials that were used to build the original building. We have followed the norms for restoring heritage structures, after consulting experts,” says J Sathish, conservation assistant at DAMH. The walls have been plastered using lime mortar. The doors, windows and pathways have also been rebuilt, along with ramps and staircases on the eastern side of the building leading to the gallery. </p>.<p>Damaged beams and rafters of two halls have been replaced, and ceilings have been restored with original Madras roof tiling.</p>.<p><strong>Artistic enhancements</strong></p>.<p>Curator of the museum, M Sunil Kumar, adds that they have reframed many paintings, and illuminated artworks with focus lights. “We have arranged informative display boards with comprehensive descriptions for each artwork,” he says. </p>.<p>The pieces in the art gallery highlight the rich heritage of Karnataka’s traditional art and culture. The exhibits feature different types of traditional paintings by prominent artists. This includes 99 rare oil paintings, water paintings, etching paintings on canvas, ranging from traditional Mysuru-style paintings, Ganjifa art to miniature painting and contemporary art. The gallery houses the oldest painting of Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, painted in 1942 by A R Vasu, and also the more modern works of M F Hussain. Several paintings highlight the different aspects of Mysuru’s royal heritage — portraits of Krishna Raja Wadiyar and other rulers; self-portraits of Mysuru court artists; paintings by K K Hebbar and others. </p>.<p>The sculpture garden houses 43 sculptures, inscriptions, hero stones and more from the eras of the Ganga, Pallava, Hoysala and Vijayanagara dynasties, according to Sunil. </p>.<p>As per the inscription on the building, Colonel Arthur Wellesley stayed in the building between 1799 and 1801, when he was the political in-charge, after Tipu Sultan died in the fourth Anglo-Mysore war. In fact, the building is named after Wellesley, who was later appointed as the Duke of Wellington. It was the first building in Mysuru constructed for British officers,” says Mysore Heritage Experts Committee member and retired professor N S Rangaraju. He adds, “The gallery has more than 18 inches of massive walls.” </p>.<p>After Arthur Wellesley, Wellington Lodge housed other British officers including Colonel John Briggs, the first Senior Commissioner of Mysuru in 1831. Later, it housed a government school. In the 1930s, it served as the headquarters of the boy scouts in Mysuru. Today, it houses the gallery.</p>.<p>N P Kushalappa, an artist, says the restoration of the Wellington House is an example of how a dilapidated heritage structure can be completely revamped and preserved. “It is indeed a gift to the next generation, so they know about our rich art, culture and heritage,” he says.</p>