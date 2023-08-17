An enabling education: Braille and beyond

The school also plays a vital role in supporting underprivileged students by offering free hostel accommodation. Additionally, the state government provides a monthly pension ranging from 800 to 1,000 rupees per child depending upon their health condition. Notably, around 25,000 students have successfully passed out from this institution so far. Former students have gone on to excel in academics, with some getting PhDs and one alumnus going into Indian Administrative Service. Several members of the faculty, including the superintendent are alumni as well.