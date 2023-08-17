An enabling education: Braille and beyond

Nestled amidst the historical charm of Mysuru city is a notable institution that is transforming the lives of visually challenged boys through the power of education. The ‘Andha Makkala Sarkari Paatashaale’ is a state government-run school for boys from classes one to ten. It stands as a witness to the determination and resilience of the students and the innovative teaching methods that forge a path towards knowledge and independence.
It was in 1901 that Krishnaraja Wodeyar IV donated 9.5 acres of land, and the school came to life. The existing building was inaugurated in 1935 by Narasimharaja Wadiyar. Mahatma Gandhi visited the school when he came to Mysore in 1932.
Today, it still stands as a beacon of hope for families seeking education and empowerment for their differently abled children. The school not only imparts academic knowledge but features career guidance and vocational training programmes as integral parts of the curriculum.
Ideal to the school’s success is its teaching system designed to cater to the unique needs of visually impaired students. Traditional textbooks and written materials are replaced by an interpoint Braille slate with a stylus (pen). The school is also equipped with advanced tools like Braille embossers, screen readers and speech synthesis software that enable students to access information independently and interact with digital content.
A core part of the teaching system is Braille, the revolutionary reading and writing system for the visually impaired. According to the superintendent of the school, Satish Kyathanahalli, the institution houses a Braille press, equipped with specialised software and digital technology used to produce and publish textbooks. This initiative helps them cater to the educational needs of visually impaired people across the state.
Adaptive techniques
Kyathanahalli emphasises that enrolling visually impaired children in the school is a considerable challenge, often due to the reluctance of parents caused by social stigma.
Purnima, a theatre personality and retired professor who teaches English at the school, says she employs a range of adaptive techniques to facilitate learning, thereby preparing the students for real-world challenges.
The school also plays a vital role in supporting underprivileged students by offering free hostel accommodation. Additionally, the state government provides a monthly pension ranging from 800 to 1,000 rupees per child depending upon their health condition. Notably, around 25,000 students have successfully passed out from this institution so far. Former students have gone on to excel in academics, with some getting PhDs and one alumnus going into Indian Administrative Service. Several members of the faculty, including the superintendent are alumni as well.
Extracurriculars
Beyond academics, the school places importance on extracurricular activities, sports and music. These activities provide a platform for creativity and skill-building while fostering a strong sense of solidarity among the students.
In the realm of sports, the institution has made remarkable strides. The team secured the winning place at the Cricket World Cup for the Blind on two occasions.
This feat was achieved under the leadership of Shekar Naik, who captained the team, and also honed his skills as a student of this very school. Shekar Naik’s remarkable achievements led to his being awarded the Padma Shri.
The school in Mysuru stands as a shining example of how education can transform lives. It not only imparts knowledge but also nurtures a generation of young men who are prepared to overcome challenges and contribute meaningfully to society.