ANF initiates combing operations in Madikeri, DK amid suspected Naxal movement

Madikeri/Mangaluru: Following a purported report on Naxal movement, the Anti Naxal Force (ANF) on Monday began combing operations in Kadamakal in Madikeri taluk bordering the Dakshina Kannada district.

Following a report that four people had suspiciously purchased large quantities of grocery items, the ANF has begun combing operations.

There were reports of eight men purchasing groceries. Later during the inquiry, it was revealed that four individuals, who identified themselves as Forest Department staff, had bought groceries worth Rs 3,192 from a small shop at Koojimale in Kadamakal.

Sources indicated that combing operations have been initiated, although no pamphlets were found near the spot.

The ANF has also commenced combing operations in Subrahmanya police station limits in Dakshina Kannada. The police are also conducting searches in Bhagamandala in Kodagu. Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan and senior ANF officials visited the spot and are collecting details.

In recent years, Naxals have not been spotted in Madikeri taluk. Suspicions arose that they might have visited the region now, especially with the Lok Sabha elections approaching. Both the ANF and the police are maintaining heightened vigilance in Kadamakal, Bhagamandala, and the surrounding areas.

ANF personnel carried out combing operations in Srimangala, Kutta and Makutta areas bordering Kerala.

Confirming the combing operations, ANF SP Jitendra Dayam told DH, "Following reports, the ANF personnel began combing operations. We are yet to confirm the credibility of the information."