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Animal birth control: Focus on elephants, leopards in conflict

In Karnataka, the wildlife wing holds also discussed the idea of sterilising leopards that are coming into conflict situations.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 20:58 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 20:58 IST
Karnataka NewselephantsLeopardsEshwar KhandreAnimal Birth Control

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