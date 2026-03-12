<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Karnataka">Karnataka</a> government told the Assembly on Thursday that the population of tigers and elephants has increased while forest cover has decreased, contributing to human-animal conflict. </p><p>“In 1972, Bandipur had 12 tigers. Now, there are 175 tigers,” Forest, Ecology & Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said during Question Hour. </p><p>“Forest cover isn’t increasing commensurately with the rise in animal population,” Khandre said. “In fact, forests have decreased. We’re trying to save forests.” </p>.Karnataka govt to stick to its decision to completely reject Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats.<p>Khandre said he is getting a report from an expert committee on the carrying capacity at Bandipur. </p><p>The minister was responding to Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka who asked the government to clarify if the decision to halt safaris had decreased human-animal conflict. </p><p>In November 2025, the government stopped safaris at Bandipur and Nagarhole tiger reserves following a spate of attacks. Last month, the government decided to lift the ban on safari. </p><p>“Yes, lots of tourists come for the safaris. Livelihoods were also lost. There was a loss of Rs 6-8 crore. But we wanted to save lives,” Khandre said. </p><p>Bandipur has a periphery of 314 km of which 100 km is a conflict zone, Khandre said. “We have 25 anti-poaching camps and round-the-clock patrols. We’ve set up a command centre. Drone cameras and other facilities have been provided,” he said.</p><p>There are some 70 villages around Bandipur where the government will use 35 per cent of the income from safaris on education and livelihood improvement, Khandre said. </p>.Western Ghats under siege as years of ignored warnings trigger ecological alarm.<p>Attacks by elephants are also rising, Khandre said, replying to Malavalli Congress MLA PM Narendraswamy. “There are several reasons for this. The elephant population has increased. The elephant corridor got fragmented due to various developmental works like expressways being taken up,” he said. </p><p>The government is erecting 116 km of railway barricades at a cost of Rs 201 crore, Khandre said. “We’re also taking up other mitigation measures like tentacle fencing. We also have an elephant task force and a leopard task force,” he said. </p><p><strong>Trek timings</strong></p><p>Sullya BJP MLA Bhagirathi Murulya asked Khandre to allow the Kumara Parvatha trek, one of the toughest trails in the Western Ghats, to start at 5.30 am instead of the current 6 am. Khandre accepted this demand. </p><p>“The Subramanya-Kumara Parvatha is a 24-km, 2-day trek. Earlier, the trek started at 6 am and people had to camp at one location that had no basic facilities coupled with wildlife movement,” Khandre said.</p><p>“Now, the 14-km Beedahalli-Kumara Parvatha trek takes 7 hours. The 19-km Beedahalli-Kumara Parvatha-Subramaya needs 10-12 hours. The Subramanya-Shesha Parvatha-Subramanya is 20 km. Those who start at 6 am have to return before 6 pm. This will be changed to 5.30 am,” he said. </p>