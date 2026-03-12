Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Animal population rising, but forests have decreased in Karnataka: Eshwar Khandre

The minister was responding to Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka who asked the government to clarify if the decision to halt safaris had decreased human-animal conflict.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 08:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 08:35 IST
Karnataka NewsForestBandipurAnimalsEshwar Khandre

Follow us on :

Follow Us