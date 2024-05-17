Anjali Ambiger murder accused caught

Hubballi: Girish Sawanth, who had allegedly stabbed 20-year-old Anjali Ambiger to death at Veerapur Oni in Hubballi on Wednesday early morning, has been caught on Thursday late night.

Confirming this to DH, Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar said the accused has been caught in some other place (not in Hubballi). "He is caught, but further details will be disclosed later," she said.

After murdering Anjali, the accused was absconding. Residents, members of different organisations, and BJP workers had staged protests demanding his arrest, also alleging failure of the police.