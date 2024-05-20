Anjali murder case: CID to take over probe; 3 police officers suspended for 'negligence'

Hubballi: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday announced that the CID would investigate into the case of 20-year-old Anjali Ambiger's murder at Veerapur Oni in Hubballi.
"This is a serious case and the government will entrust this to the CID for investigation. The focus is to find out the exact reason for murder and to get serious punishment for the accused, both in Anjali Ambiger and Neha Hiremath murders," he said.
Parameshwara also visited the houses of Anjali and Neha, who were murdered within a span of one month, and consoled their family members. The government has already handed over Neha Hiremath murder case to the CID.
Rejecting the BJP leaders' demand to hand over this case to the CBI, he said, "We will not give it to the CBI. Our police are efficient."
"CID probe is done in such sensation cases, and to prevent allegations like local police yielding to some influence," he said.
Negligence issue to be probed
A separate departmental inquiry will be held into the issue of negligence shown by Bendigeri police when Anjali's family members had informed them about Anjali's life being under threat from the murder accused. Appropriate action will be taken, said Parameshwara, noting that three police officers, including a DCP, has been suspended as senior officials also have responsibility.
Regarding Anjali Ambiger family's demand for a house, government job and some financial help, Parameshwara said he would discuss the case with the chief minister, but cannot make any announcement now due to the model code of conduct.
Parameshwara counters BJP's allegation
Refuting the BJP leaders' allegation that the law and order in the State has collapsed under the Congress government, Prarameshwar said, "They (BJP leaders) say 430 murders took place in first four months this year. This number in the corresponding period was 449 in 2021, 466 in 2022 and 431 in 2023. More murders took place during their (BJP's) regime. Law and order has not collapsed, festivals and elections were held peacefully, while no major communal clash took place," he said, adding that BJP and JD(S) leaders make such allegation with 'political intentions'.
Published 20 May 2024, 15:30 IST