Anjali murder case: CID to take over probe; 3 police officers suspended for 'negligence'

Hubballi: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday announced that the CID would investigate into the case of 20-year-old Anjali Ambiger's murder at Veerapur Oni in Hubballi.

"This is a serious case and the government will entrust this to the CID for investigation. The focus is to find out the exact reason for murder and to get serious punishment for the accused, both in Anjali Ambiger and Neha Hiremath murders," he said.

Parameshwara also visited the houses of Anjali and Neha, who were murdered within a span of one month, and consoled their family members. The government has already handed over Neha Hiremath murder case to the CID.

Rejecting the BJP leaders' demand to hand over this case to the CBI, he said, "We will not give it to the CBI. Our police are efficient."

"CID probe is done in such sensation cases, and to prevent allegations like local police yielding to some influence," he said.