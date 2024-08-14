Anna Bhagya and Gruhalaxmi beneficiaries to be limit to BPL families : K H Muniyappa

New Delhi: Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Wednesday said that there is no plan to stop guarantee schemes but accepted the state government is mulling over a proposal to restrict the beneficiaries of the Anna Bhagya and Gruhalaxmi to only BPL families.

"We will not stop the five guarantees as it was promised in our manifesto. We have to fulfill our promises. However, ineligible beneficiaries will be removed," he told reporters here.

"Some of the ineligible families also got the BPL cards. Work is going on to identify them and remove them. Once ineligible card holders are removed, they will not get Anna Bhagya rice. Since BPL card is also one of the criteria for disbursing the Gruhalaxmi scheme, certainly the beneficiaries list will be pruned," he said.