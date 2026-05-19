Another alleged dowry victim ends life in Karnataka; husband arrested for 'harassment'

<p>Ballari: A 24-year-old woman died by suicide by hanging herself in this district due to alleged mental torture and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/24-year-old-woman-jumps-to-death-over-dowry-harassment-in-greater-noida-husband-father-in-law-held-4006838">dowry </a>harassment by her husband and in-laws, police said on Tuesday.</p><p>Aishwarya died by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her parent's residence in Kampli town of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=karnataka">Karnataka</a>'s Ballari district on May 17, they said.</p><p>Following the incident, her husband -- Pradeep Kumar, a veterinarian in the Animal Husbandry Department, has been nabbed, police said.</p><p>In her death note, she accused her husband and in-laws of mental torture and also accused them of dowry harassment, they said.</p>.Dowry harassment: Woman dies by suicide in Bengaluru's Hulimavu.<p>The couple, who had a love-marriage, were married for over a year-and-a half, they added.</p><p>According to police, due to alleged mental torture by her husband, she left his home and went to her parent's house on May 14.</p><p>Following a complaint by her father, a case was registered against her husband and in-laws under sections 80 (dowry death), 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Dowry Prohibition Act, Suman D Pennekar, Superintendent of Police (Ballari) told PTI.</p><p>"We have secured her husband in connection with the case. All allegations are being looked into and further investigation is underway," she said.</p>