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Homeindiakarnataka

Another alleged dowry victim ends life in Karnataka; husband arrested for 'harassment'

In her final note, the deceased accused her husband and in-laws of mental torture and also accused them of dowry harassment.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 14:13 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 14:13 IST
IndiaKarnatakadowry

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