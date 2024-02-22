Answer to a literary conundrum

The rule of the Badami Chalukyas is considered as one of the most glorious periods in the annals of Indian history. The monuments at Badami, Aihole, Mahakuta, Pattadakal and Alampur show their pioneering efforts in evolving new idioms of architecture. The study of an inscription at the Pune-based Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) a few months ago sheds light on one such Badami Chalukyan royal poetess of antiquity, who was known by the name of Shilabhattarika. This inscription, called ‘The Sikkatteru’ or the Pune copper plate inscriptions of Badami Chalukya emperor Vijayaditya mentions that this critically acclaimed, widely quoted Sanskrit poetess Shilabhattarika of the 7th century, is the daughter of ‘Satyashraya’ Pulikeshi II, a Chalukyan emperor.