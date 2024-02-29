Answering the call of the jungle

Reading that K M Chinnappa is no more, brought back a flush of memories. Chinnappa was a renowned ecologist, known for his passionate endeavours to protect forests.

After years of protecting these ecosystems and reviving the tiger population at Nagarahole Wildlife Sanctuary, where he started his career, Chinnappa resigned from the forest service and took a keen interest in nature education.

It was probably in 2003 that I first heard of him. In a couple of years, I had the pleasure of learning from him in the Nagarahole National Park.