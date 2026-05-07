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Anti-defection panel may moot denying turncoats plum posts, final meet in Karnataka

The committee is also seeking to resolve the hierarchy between the party whip and the Legislature Party’s chief whip in issuing binding directions to legislators.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 23:29 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 23:29 IST
Karnataka Newsanti-defection law

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