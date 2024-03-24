Anti Naxal Force intensifies combing ops following report on Naxals visit

"During the elections, Naxals shoot up their activities by visiting a few areas and later they return back to Kerala. We are suspecting that the alleged naxals may be returning to Kerala,” said SP.

Sources said that a group had visited a plantation situated on the fringe of a forest at Ainekidu. Later they visited the labourers shed. Later, they visited the house of the owner and spoke to the family members. They collected rice, sugar and left the venue. There were four to five persons in the team. Only three had entered the house, said sources.

ANF DySP Raghavendra, Puttur DySP Arun Nage Gowda and others visited the house and collected information on Sunday.

The suspected Naxals had allegedly asked the inmates of the house whether they know them. They had informed that they had visited a shop at Koojimale last week, said sources.

ANF SP said the region had not reported any incidents of sighting of the naxals for the last decade. However, there were reports on sighting of naxals in neighouring Kerala state.

Combing operations are conducted in the state as a precautionary measure. There are 10 to 12 Naxals from Karnataka active in Kerala. Moreover, the state government has recently revised the surrender policy, and there is a possibility that they want to return to the mainstream. We also had information that few want to surrender. We are probing from all angles.