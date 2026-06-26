Anti-people governments will crumble: H D Kumaraswamy as he awaits response from CM D K Shivakumar

<p>Mandya: Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy </a>said on Friday said he has not received response to his two letters from Karnataka Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar"> D K Shivakumar. </a></p><p>“I have not received any response from Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to the two letters I wrote regarding Bidadi Township issue. I will wait till 4 pm tomorrow at Byramangala village. If the CM cannot come, let him send the concerned officials at least for discussion.”bidad</p>.H D Kumaraswamy reminds CM D K Shivakumar about his letter on Bidadi discussion .<p>Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Around 80 per cent of the villagers are opposing Bidadi Township. The Congress is trying to give money to the farmers through some people. Anti-people governments will crumble soon.”</p><p>“They keep asking what I have done all these years. Let them tell me what they have done in the last three years in power. There is no one to close the potholes and asphalt the roads in Bengaluru. The people are fed up with their governance,” Kumaraswamy added.</p><p>Reacting to Urban Development Minister Yathindra’s statement ‘Let us not have debates on streets. Let him come to Vidhana Soudha’, he retorted, “Where was Yathindra speaking when Siddaramaiah was the CM. Should I learn from him?"</p>