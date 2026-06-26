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Homeindiakarnataka

Anti-people governments will crumble: H D Kumaraswamy as he awaits response from CM D K Shivakumar

Speaking to reporters here, he said, Around 80 per cent of the villagers are opposing Bidadi Township.'
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 16:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsDK ShivakumarMandyaBidadiHD Kumaraswamy

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