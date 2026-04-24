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Anti-SIR convention urges Karnataka govt to safeguard voters’ rights

The declaration stated that Karnataka’s people stood with West Bengal as 91 lakh names had been removed from voter lists in West Bengal
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 01:28 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 01:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakavotersspecial intensive revision

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