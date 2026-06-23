'Anxious farmers are looking for leadership': R Ashoka asks Karnataka govt to appoint full-time agriculture minister

<p>Hubballi: Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka urged the government to have a full-time agriculture minister immediately and to launch emergency drought-relief measures, in the wake of the anxiety over possible crop loss due to scanty rainfall this monsoon so far.</p><p>Mentioning <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/crop-loss-jitters-as-sowing-at-just-30-of-target-in-karnataka-4048764#:~:text=With%20rainfall%2043%25%20below%20normal,the%20corresponding%20period%20last%20year.">DH report 'Crop loss jitters as sowing at just 30% of target in state'</a> published on Tuesday, Ashoka sought measures to 'protect Karnataka's farmers before irreparable damage is done'.</p><p>"Karnataka is staring at a full-blown agricultural crisis. Rainfall is 43% below normal. Sowing has reached a mere 30% of the seasonal target. Crops are drying up, farmers are in distress, and the Kharif season is slipping towards disaster," he said in 'X' post.</p>.Declare Kalaburagi as drought-hit, farmers urge govt.<p>Criticising Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for not appointing a full-fledged cabinet, Ashoka said, "While farmers battle drought and uncertainty, the Congress government remains trapped in endless factional warfare, ministerial bargaining, and power-sharing politics".</p><p>"Anxious farmers are looking for leadership. But all they see is a government consumed by its own survival. A government that cannot appoint a full-time Agriculture Minister in the middle of an agricultural emergency has no moral authority to claim it stands with farmers," he added.</p>