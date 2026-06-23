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'Anxious farmers are looking for leadership': R Ashoka asks Karnataka govt to appoint full-time agriculture minister

"Anxious farmers are looking for leadership. But all they see is a government consumed by its own survival," he said.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 14:27 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakafarmersAgricultureR Ashoka

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