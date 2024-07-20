Aparna Vastarey: Not just the ‘voice of metro’

Padmaja, who used to stress over her dialogues and continuously practise them while shooting ‘Moodala Mane’, recalls a vivid memory from the sets when they shot a high point scene with Aparna in focus. “I assumed it would be a busy day for her as well,” she laughs. However, she recalls it being one of the most enjoyable days on set. “Appu (as Aparna was fondly called) advised me how we must not think about a scene for the whole day, else we could turn senile. Mega serials go on for years and we’ve to perform the same role of crying, screaming and screeching. And how if we get involved in it completely, we can have emotional breakdowns. I was quite surprised by her advice. I observed her that day. She was mostly relaxed, but the minute she was called for rehearsal, she would get serious,” she shares.