Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Appeal rate just 0.2% for acquittals under SC/ST atrocities Act

Study favours half-yearly work review of public prosecutors
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 22:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 April 2026, 22:26 IST
Karnataka NewsSC/ST atrocity act

Follow us on :

Follow Us