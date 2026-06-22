Appoint agriculture minister immediately: Union Minister Joshi urges Karnataka govt

<p>Belagavi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urged the state government to immediately appoint a full-fledged agriculture minister, saying the department should not be left without leadership.</p>.<p>Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Joshi said: “Chief Minister D K Shivakumar may expand the Cabinet whenever he wishes. But an agriculture minister should be appointed immediately. Until then, the responsibility of the department should be entrusted to the revenue minister,” he suggested.</p>.<p>Criticising the state government, Joshi alleged that D K Shivakumar lost interest in governance. “The chief minister, who appears to have lost interest in administration, is more focused on how to spend money generated through corruption,” he alleged.</p>.<p>When asked whether he was an aspirant for the post of BJP state president, Joshi declined to comment.</p>.<p>“Our party leadership has not said so, nor have I expressed any such interest. Therefore, I do not wish to respond to that question,” he said.</p>.<p>Responding to questions regarding Minister Priyank Kharge’s remarks about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Joshi said: “Priyank Kharge can say whatever he wants about the RSS. We will not respond to it.”</p>