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Homeindiakarnataka

Appoint agriculture minister immediately: Union Minister Joshi urges Karnataka govt

'Our party leadership has not said so, nor have I expressed any such interest. Therefore, I do not wish to respond to that question,' he said.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 21:29 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 21:29 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarPralhad Joshi

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