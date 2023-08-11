Appointments to BJP posts after August 15: Bommai

Bengaluru, DHNS: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the BJP high command has informed him that they would "suitably decide" about appointing the leader of the Opposition and the party's state unit president after August 15.
Bommai is a frontrunner for the Leader of the Opposition's post lying vacant after the Legislative Assembly election results were announced on May 13. Former ministers Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, V Sunil Kumar and Dr C N Ashwath Narayan are also said to be in the race.
After his return from New Delhi here, Bommai said that “incidentally” the topic of appointing the Leader of the Opposition and state unit president also cropped up and the party high command assured him that these posts will be filled as soon as possible. "As our leaders being busy with the parliament," he said.
Bommai said that he met BJP national president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. “Our discussion primarily revolved around how to strategically counter the Congress party’s schemes, prepare ourselves to face Lok Sabha polls and a fresh round of corruption charges levelled by the civil contractors against the ruling Congress,” he said.
He added that the state BJP will shortly chalk out strategies to corner the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls.