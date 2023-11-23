Appointments to boards, corpns after Nov 28, says DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said appointments to boards and corporations will be finalised after November 28, even as the BJP claimed that positions are being auctioned.
Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala will hold another round of meeting on November 28.
"We've discussed everything. Ultimately, opinions of some leaders and MLAs have to be sought. (Surjewala) is coming back on November 28. Meanwhile, the CM and I have to visit Telangana for elections. After November 28, the list will be sent to the high command," Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar also rubbished talk that Home Minister G Parameshwara is upset that his supporters are not being considered for appointments to boards and corporations. "This is an unnecessary speculation," he said.
In a tweet, the BJP posted rates for various boards and corporations - Rs 50 crore for BDA chairperson, Rs 45 crore for BWSSB, Rs 20 crore for KRIDL, Rs 13 crore for BMTC and so on. "The Siddaramaiah government that systematically manages the transfer business over phone, was waiting to auction posts at boards and corporations. Surjewala has come for discussions on the auction process, which was postponed earlier, as dealings could not happen properly," the BJP charged.
Hitting back, Shivakumar said: "Why did they (BJP) not do it (appointments) when they were in power? We're at least making appointments. They couldn't even fill up ministerial positions."