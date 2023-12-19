Appointments to boards, corporations in 3 stages: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said first list of long-pending appointments for boards and corporations will be finalised soon.
Shivakumar, who was in national capital to attend the meeting convened by the Congress top leaders to discuss preparation for next year’s Lok Sabha polls, told media persons that appointments will be made in three stages.
In the first list, sitting MLAs will be appointed for key boards and corporations. In the second stage senior leaders including former MLAs or MLCs will be accommodated. In the third stage, party workers would be appointed, he said.
Shivakumar, who is also Congress state unit president, said, “I and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have already prepared one list. Same will be discussed with the party top brass and we will try to clear the first list at the earliest.”
Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar both will attend the meeting convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss preparation for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections.
Shivakumar said he will attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled here on January 21.
“I am not a member of the Working Committee, I am only an invitee. Generally, the CWC meeting is followed by a meeting of all state unit presidents, but sometimes the meetings are called together,” he said. Shivakumar also said he also sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek funds for Bengaluru infrastructure development and other issues.
“So far I have not got appointment, but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah got an appointment,” he said. Earlier, the CM said he will meet the PM on Tuesday and request him to release funds to take up drought relief works in the state.