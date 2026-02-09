<p>Tekkalakote (Ballari district): The archaeologists have stumbled upon another human skeleton, estimated to be around 3,500 years to 5,000 years old, during the ongoing excavation at the hillocks of Tekkalakote.</p>.<p>The archaeologists continued to dig deep at Gowdrumoole Betta in the town after they discovered a human skeleton a couple of days back. On Saturday, they stumbled upon yet another human skeleton, said to be from the New Stone Age era.</p>.<p>The skeletons discovered at the site are in excellent condition.</p>.<p>“A massive stone was found lying on the chest of the second human skeleton discovered at the site. Since removing the stone would damage the first human skeleton, we have left it as it is, Namitha S Sugandhi, professor of Hartwick College, New York, who is leading the excavation, told reporters.</p>.Recruitments, vehicles & police housing on Karnataka home dept’s Budget wish list.<p>“The region, which has a history of about 3,500 years to 5,000 years, is fit for research. There is a major Iron Age site at Boodi Dibba near Jakkeru Gudda. A thorough study would help better understand the prehistoric period. The administration should take steps to protect and preserve them,” she added.</p>.<p>The team from the US college has found some weapons used in the Neolithic (New Stone Age) at Gowdrumoole Betta hillock.</p>.<p>“These weapons were possibly used for hunting or to peel skin. Massive piles of stones found here lend credence to the possibility of a human settlement,” Namitha Sugandhi said.</p>.<p>Prof Ravi Korishettar, a renowned archaeologist, told <span class="italic">DH</span>. “The excavation site at Tekkalakote sheds light on the humans of the New Stone Age period, estimated to be around 4,000 years back. The discoveries show that the humans of the said period were majorly an agrarian community. They had a unique burial practice. The elders and the prestigious people were given special burials in house pits, using big pots.”</p>.<p>The human skeletons, pots and other toll/items discovered during the excavation conducted by M S Nagaraj Rao in 1964-65 are being exhibited at Deccan College Museum in Pune, Prof Korishettar said.</p>.<p>Deputy Director of Hampi-Kamalapur Archaeological Museums and Heritage department and Director of the excavation team R Shejeshwara on Saturday visited the excavation site and inspected the human skeletons discovered at the site.</p>.<p>“The skeletons found at the site are said to be from the New Stone Age period. Though they are estimated to be around 3,000 years to 5,000 years old, the exact period would be confirmed only after carbon dating test,” Shejeshwara said.</p>