Are we going back to 17th century: Karnataka HC on case of woman paraded naked

The HC has also directed that the assailants should be arrested immediately. Taking serious exception to the incident, the HC observed, “This is a shame to all of us. We cannot expect this situation after 75 years of freedom. It is a question for us, are we going into the 21st century or going back to the 17th century?"

"Are we going to see equality or progressiveness or are we going back to the 17th and 18th centuries. Our anguish makes us use such harsh words. We are exceeding but we can't help. We feel the least we can do is express our anguish in some harsh words,” the bench said.

The HC further observed, “This (incident) will be affecting the future generation. Are we creating a society where there is a chance to dream for a better future or we are creating a society where somebody will feel it is better to die than to live? Where there is no respect for a lady.”

During the arguments, the HC noted that the accused were also from the SC/ST Community and therefore the case does not attract provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On December 12, the HC had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident based on news reports. During the hearing on Thursday, the HC said a dangerous precedent is being set that there is no fear of law.

“A dangerous signal is being sent that there is no fear of law. If this happens in Karnataka which is a progressive state, this is unfortunate after independence. No fear of the law is very very disturbing,” the court said.