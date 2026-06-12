<p>Tumakuru: Arecanut cultivation is steadily gaining prominence in Tumakuru district, traditionally known as a coconut-growing region. Demand for arecanut saplings has been increasing year after year, leading to an expansion of its cultivation area. At present, arecanut has been grown on 94,033 hectares in the district.</p>.<p>Farmers have shown growing interest in arecanut cultivation over the past decade. The arecanut has expanded into areas traditionally dominated by coconut plantations.</p>.Tumakuru-Chitradurga-D’gere rail line to open by 2028, says Minister Somanna.<p>Many farmers shifted to arecanut when copra price had plunged to around Rs 7,000 per quintal, making coconut cultivation less remunerative.</p>.<p>According to the Horticulture Department officials, in the last four years, the Horticulture Department and the Krishi Vijnana Kendra (KVK) of Hirehalli, have distributed over 5.41 lakh arecanut saplings. Of these, over 1.85 lakh saplings were supplied to farmers in 2022–23 alone.</p>.<p>The district currently produces an average of 1.05 lakh metric tonnes of arecanut annually, generating business worth several crores of rupees every year.</p>.<p>"Arecanut saplings are sold through 12 Horticulture Department's nurseries and the KVK campus. The department supplies saplings at Rs 25 each, while KVK charges Rs 60 per sapling. The KVK price has increased from Rs 40 in 2021 to Rs 60 now. Besides these, saplings are also raised in private nurseries and farmers’ fields," officials said.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Profitable crop</p>.<p>Farmers begin harvesting arecanut within four to five years of planting, making it an attractive crop due to its relatively quick returns. The cultivation area has expanded significantly in areas receiving water from the Hemavathi project.</p>.<p>Gubbi taluk has the highest arecanut coverage, with cultivation spread across 24,812 hectares.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">In private nurseries</p>.<p>The price of arecanut saplings has risen sharply. While a sapling cost Rs 80 to Rs 100 last year, prices have now climbed to Rs 150 to Rs 250 in private nurseries. Government agencies continue to supply saplings at lower rates, but demand far exceeds availability. As a result, many farmers are purchasing saplings from private sources at higher prices.</p>.<p>Arecanut is a water-intensive crop and farmers are increasingly drilling borewells to meet irrigation needs. Areas with extensive arecanut cultivation have witnessed a corresponding rise in the number of borewells.</p>.<p>Highlights - Distribution of arecanut saplings by Horticulture Dept and KVKYear Saplings distributed2022–23 1,85,0302023–24 1,18,0402024–25 1,11,3022025–26 1,27,612</p>.<p>Cut-off box - null</p>