Arivu education loan scheme finds few takers among microscopic OBCs

The Karnataka Devaraj Urs Development Corporation was allocated Rs 37.30 crore under this scheme and Rs 9.32 crore was utilised by identifying beneficiaries. Of the 9.32 crore, Rs 7.5 crore was released for renewals. The Uppara Development Corporation was allocated Rs 2 crore and succeeded in identifying 231 beneficiaries and the Veerashaiva Development Corporation had allocated Rs 8 crore under the Basava Belagu loan scheme (like Arivu) and utilised it completely.