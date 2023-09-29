Arivu education loan scheme finds few takers among microscopic OBCs

Development Corporations representing smaller OBCs such as Savita Samaja, Madivala, Vishwakarma and Ambiga have failed to utilise funds under the Arivu education scheme.
This is in stark contrast with corporations of dominant castes such as Kurubas, Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Upparas, that have succeeded in utilising the funds reasonably, according to data accessed by DH.
The Arivu loan facility covers students selected through the Karnataka Examinations Authority for courses such as MBBS, BDS, Ayush, BArch, BE and BTech, MBA, MCA, LLB, BSc in Horticulture, Agriculture, DPharma and BPharma.
Loan amount of Rs 1 lakh per year or actual cost incurred by the student is provided at 2 per cent interest.
For the 2022-23 fiscal, the Savita Samaja Development Corporation was allocated Rs 1.3 crore to cover 130 beneficiaries. But no student was covered.
The Madivala Machideva Development Corporation had allocated Rs 79 lakh but it identified only 13 beneficiaries for renewal of the loans.
A sum of Rs 54 lakh was allocated for Karnataka Nomadic Tribe Development Corporation. But they did not identify beneficiaries.
Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdaiah Development Corporation was allocated Rs 1.67 crore but it could utilise only Rs 39.25 lakh by identifying 55 beneficiaries.
The Karnataka Devaraj Urs Development Corporation was allocated Rs 37.30 crore under this scheme and Rs 9.32 crore was utilised by identifying beneficiaries. Of the 9.32 crore, Rs 7.5 crore was released for renewals. The Uppara Development Corporation was allocated Rs 2 crore and succeeded in identifying 231 beneficiaries and the Veerashaiva Development Corporation had allocated Rs 8 crore under the Basava Belagu loan scheme (like Arivu) and utilised it completely.
Even among the powerful communities, the Vokkaliga Development Corporation had allocated Rs 6.54 crore under this scheme, but could release only Rs 20 lakh, while the Maratha Development Corporation that had allocated Rs 5 crore, could utilise only Rs 52.38 lakh.
Principal Secretary (Backward Classes Welfare) Thulasi Maddineni conceded that there was delay in releasing funds under the Arivu scheme due to technical glitches in the Seva Sindhu portal, as well as the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic that disturbed admissions.
As a result, some students kept applying for loans till the end of February, leading to delays.
“We’re are in the process of streamlining the entire scheme this year,” she said.
Meanwhile, multiple sources said identifying beneficiaries has become a big hurdle with too much interference from chairpersons of these corporations.