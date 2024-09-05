Armed with new policy, Karnataka eyes $100 billion bioeconomy

Bengaluru: Karnataka is aiming to occupy a third of India’s biotechnology space by having a market valued at $100 billion by 2030 through a new policy the government approved Thursday that promises “lucrative” incentives and subsidies.

According to the Karnataka Biotechnology Policy 2024-2029, which the Cabinet approved, the state has the potential to register a 19 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and reach $100 billion by 2030.

Without any stimulus, which the policy promises, Karnataka is projected to have a bioeconomy worth $70 billion.

If Karnataka meets its projections, it will hold a one-third share in India’s bioeconomy, which is projected to reach $300 billion from the current $151 billion at a 14 per cent CAGR.

Under the new policy, the government wants to establish at least 300 biotechnology companies, including 50 “particularly innovative or high-profile” firms.