Aromas of coffee in Princely Mysore

His second book, Gold, Sport and Coffee Planting in Mysore was published in London in 1898. At that time, K Sheshadri Iyer was the Dewan of Mysore. As a token of gratitude, Elliot dedicated this book to the Dewan. Interestingly, he also served as a member of the Mysore Representative Assembly, representing the South Mysore Planters Association. He also met the Maharaja in 1890, when the latter was touring Hassan district.