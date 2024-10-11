Artistes give final touches to 51 Mysuru Dasara tableaux at Karnataka's Bandipalya

<p>Mysuru: With just a day away for Dasara Jamboo Savari procession, over 1,000 artistes were giving final touches to 51 colourful and creative tableaux at APMC Yard of Bandipalya, on Thursday. The tableaux will blend folk cultural troupes along with the jumbos in the procession. </p><p>Besides two tableaux by the Tableaux sub-committee, tableaux of Zilla Panchayats of all districts, nine state departments, six corporations and boards, public sector companies, railways, KSOU, CFTRI and Jungle Lodges and Resorts were taking shape. </p><p>As the Dasara celebrations depicted the theme of social justice, equality, democracy, Constitution and welfare programmes of the state government, the artistes were coming up with tableaux that highlight the same concepts. They were also coming up with tableaux of Zilla Panchayats depicting regional specialties and important tourist destinations of the respective district. </p>.Mysuru Yuva Dasara: A R Rahman's electrifying music show leaves lakh-plus audience in awe.<p>Artiste K R Gopal and his team will make a tableau of the Social Welfare department highlighting 'Sama Samaajada Nirmaanadedge' (in pursuit of building an equal society), under Constitution and democracy.</p><p>Artiste Indra Kumar and team will have a tableau of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, depicting Buddha, Basavanna, Akkamahadevi, Allama Prabhu, Narayanaguru and B R Ambedkar. </p><p>Artiste Mahadev and his team will make a tableau of Dasara Tableaux sub-committee depicting icons of social justice Buddha, Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, and B R Ambedkar. They were giving final touches to another tableaux of the sub-committee depicting Aane Bandi, in which 22 members of the Carnatic police band, led by V Sathish, will perform in the procession.</p><p>Over 30 artistes, led by Shashidhar Adapa, were giving final touches to the tableau of Information and Public Relations department. In order to commemorate the centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's visit to a national conference at Tilakavadi of Belagavi on December 26 and 27, 1924, the tableaux are recreating the scene of the conference.</p><p>It depicts Gangubhai Hanagal, who sang the <em>Udayavaagali Namma Chaluva Kannada Naadu</em> song, as a child. It has Veera Soudha built at Tilakavadi in memory of Gandhi's visit. They are also depicting five guarantee schemes of the state government and Vishwaguru Basavanna. </p><p>An artiste said that the cost of each tableau was over Rs 5 lakh a decade ago, but now, each tableau costs more than Rs 10 lakh.</p><p>Working president of Tableaux sub-committee Ranjith said that the cost of each tableau is borne by the respective Zilla Panchayat and departments. The cost of only two tableaux is borne by Dasara tableaux sub-committee, he said.</p>