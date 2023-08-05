Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Arya Vysya Corporation action plan

The corporation will offer Rs 1 lakh as a loan at 4 per cent interest for business activities.
Last Updated 05 August 2023, 18:26 IST

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda approved the 2023-24 action plan of the Karnataka Arya Vysya Community Development Corporation on Saturday.

The corporation will offer Rs 1 lakh as a loan at 4 per cent interest for business activities.

Under the Ahara Vahini (food truck) scheme, those, who have already availed a bank loan, will get Rs 2 lakh as financial assistance.

Under Vasavi Jalashakti, small farmers will get Rs 2 lakh loan (4 per cent interest) and Rs 50,000 assistance for borewells and pumpsets.

Students will get a loan of Rs 1 lakh (2 per cent interest) under the Arivu scheme.

The corporation has decided to invite applications online from August 18.

(Published 05 August 2023, 17:11 IST)
