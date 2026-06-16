As BJP questions reservation for converted STs, experts defend religion-neutral quota

<p>Bengaluru: Months after the Supreme Court reiterated that Scheduled Caste (SC) persons who are not <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hindus">Hindus</a>, Sikhs and Buddhists will lose their SC status, the BJP has questioned the constitutional position of the reservation for Scheduled Tribes (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/st">ST</a>).</p><p>In a press meet on Tuesday, BJP MLC Shanataram Siddi said: “Because of converted tribals, original tribals are facing problems. Those who get converted should be excluded from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. Of around 10-12 crore tribals in the country, around 1.5-2 crore have converted. Converted tribals are taking the benefits for tribals as well as those for minorities.”</p><p>The MLC noted that the Janajati Suraksha Manch had met President Droupadi Murmu and urged her to ensure that converts to other religions should be removed from the ST list. </p><p>As per the Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order, 1950, SC reservation was only applicable to Hindus. Subsequently it was also extended to Sikhs in 1956 and Buddhists in 1990. </p>.'Those in RSS not Hindus...': Karnataka minister Yathindra backs Priyank Kharge's demand for Sangh's registration.<p>The Justice KG Balakrishnan Commission was formed in 2022 to look into whether reservation can also be provided to SC converts to Islam, Christianity and so on. The commission is said to have completed the report and is expected to submit it to the Union government shortly. </p><p>Unlike SC reservation, the ST reservation is religion neutral, as the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, does not impose any caveat on conversion. Thus, ST converts to any religion are still eligible for reservation.</p><p>While the manch has claimed that the issue to exclude converts had got the support of 235 MPs in 1970 itself, experts contended that STs cannot be treated as a sub-category of any particular religious community.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Retired High Court Judge Nagamohan Das said: “Reservation should be delinked from religion. Denying reservation to SC converts to other religions is not correct. Their socio-educational conditions are still bad. Just by changing name, dress and custom, discrimination doesn’t end. Many tribes don't identify with any religion. The yardstick for reservation has to be socio-educational parameters, and not cosmetic changes.” </p><p>Speaking to DH, Prof S Japhet, Founding Vice Chancellor of Bengaluru City University, said: "ST reservation is based on tribal status, not religion. Under the Indian Constitution, ST status is not tied to a particular religion. A tribal community may include people who follow Hinduism, Christianity, traditional indigenous faiths, Buddhism, or other religions. This is because the constitutional basis for ST recognition is the historical isolation, marginalization, geographic disadvantage, and distinct socio-cultural identity of tribal communities—not religious discrimination."</p><p>“In fact the same constitutional principles can be presented in favour of the so called SC converts to other religions such as Christianity and Islam who have denied the Constitutional rights of reservations and legal protection,” Prof Jafet added. </p><p>As per the 2011 census, the STs constitute 7.15% of the state’s population.</p>