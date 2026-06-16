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Homeindiakarnataka

As BJP questions reservation for converted STs, experts defend religion-neutral quota

Quota to be based on socio-educational backwardness, not religion: Justice Das
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 16:25 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 16:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsReservationScheduled Tribes

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