As climate change accelerates, Karnataka's action plans crawl

At the meeting on September 21, the committee reminded the states about the guidelines once again: “During the tenth meeting (February 2, 2023), it was suggested that there is a need to connect with all line departments and then take their feedback, especially on socio-economic vulnerability and ensuring rainwater harvesting is compulsory for state-specific tools with respect to the eight chapters presented. It was also suggested to come out with a budgetary action plan for the activities which are proposed to be carried out.”