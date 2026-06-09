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Homeindiakarnataka

As Siddu exits as Chief Minister, BJP picks Kuruba for Rajya Sabha election

His choice came as a last moment surprise, as names of former PM H D Deve Gowda, former CM D V Sadananda Gowda and former Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh were doing rounds.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 01:54 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 01:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaIndian PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK ShivakumarRajya Sabha

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