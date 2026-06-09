As Siddu exits as Chief Minister, BJP picks Kuruba for Rajya Sabha election

<p>Bengaluru: In a surprise pick widely being seen as part of a wider social engineering, the BJP has picked Prof M Nagaraja as its candidate for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha </a>election. </p>.<p>Nagaraja, who holds a PhD, will be the lone BJP member in parliament from Kuruba community. A native of Hubballi, Nagaraja is a long-time RSS, ABVP member and a former KPSC member. </p>.<p>His choice came as a last moment surprise, as names of former PM H D Deve Gowda, former CM D V Sadananda Gowda and former Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh were doing rounds. The decision to opt for a candidate from Kuruba community appears to be a direct consequence of the resignation as CM of Siddaramaiah — the top-most Kuruba leader. </p>.<p>For Council elections, BJP chose Raghu Kautilya (OBC — Madiwala) and Lingaraj Patil (Lingayat). </p>.Deve Gowda out after BJP picks Dr Nagaraja for Rajya Sabha .<p>Sources said the decision to opt for two OBC candidates (one Kuruba, one Madiwala) and one Lingayat was part of a strategy to retain its core support base among Lingayats, while building support among OBCs. </p>.<p>Given its present strength in the Assembly, BJP is virtually guaranteed to secure the elections of Nagaraju, Raghu Kautilya and Lingaraj Patil. </p>.<p>Political analyst A Narayana told <span class="italic">DH</span>, “Shivakumar’s elevation as chief minister was not intended to blunt the BJP-JD(S) alliance. But its strategic implication is likely to go against BJP and JD(S), and BJP’s plans to finally expand its base in south Karnataka, especially among Vokkaligas”.</p>.<p>Explaining that the OBCs were both the largest group in the state and the easiest target within Ahinda bloc for BJP in post-Siddaramaiah era, Narayana said BJP’s choice of Nagaraja was a result of this strategy. Noting that the Congress had more formidable Kuruba leaders than BJP (even without Siddaramaiah), Narayana was curious to see who emerges on top in the long run. </p>